New Stores Open at Disney Village as Part of Redevelopment
Disneyland Paris Also Shared Updated on Upcoming Restaurants
The redevelopment of Disneyland Paris’s Disney Village continues with new store openings.
What is Happening:
- Disney Glamour and Disney Style, have recently opened their doors to guests, offering a selection of ready-to-wear clothing, fashion accessories and articles created through collaborations.
- The reimagined LEGO Store will reopen on April 19.
- Also opening April 19 is Deco by Disney which is dedicated to homeware, interior decoration, and Disney collectible items.
- Disney Store will close in the fall and will reopen as Disney Wonders which is promised to feature all of Disney’s franchises in one store.
- This spring, Brasserie Rosalie, which opened in 2023, will open a new terrace along Lake Disney.
- This terrace, called Petite Rosale will feature a selection of food options specially crafted for sunny days, including snacks and a variety of drinks and desserts.
- Sports Bar & Lounge will also reopen in the fall with an all-new design, a greater seating capacity and a new menu.
- Looking beyond this year, a new state-of-the-art McDonald’s featuring unique architecture, will open in 2026.
- Also coming in 2026 is Casa Giulia, a two-story Italian restaurant.
- More updates on the development of Disney Village will be shared in the future.
