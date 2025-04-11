Photos: Unique Designs and Incredibles Art Can Be Found at Disneyland Paris’ New Disney Style and Disney Glamour Boutiques

We paid a visit to the recently opened adjoining stores at Disney Village.

The new Disney Style and Disney Glamour boutiques are now open at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, and Laughing Place was able to get a look at the two connected shops’ decor and merchandise.

The Incredibles characters adorn the front of the Disney Style entrance and signage, including, naturally, that icon of fashion, Edna Mode.

The Disney Glamour-specific entrance meanwhile has a mural featuring iconic “it’s a small world" artwork by Disney Legend Mary Blair.

Both stores offer clothing selections, but Disney Glamour also leans heavily into jewellery and accessories, including creations by Pandora Jewelry.

Disney Style meanwhile has a large selection of shirts, hats, bags and more featuring Disney imagery.

Enda also can be seen on the inside wall of Disney Style, looking rather calm and serene!

And last but certainly not least, Disney Style has a snack counter as well, just in case you need to refuel while shopping, with a selection of macarons available.

