April’s Burger of the Month Revealed for Annette’s Diner at Disneyland Paris
The Disney Village restaurant will offer a specialty burger from today through May 6th.
Annette’s Diner at Disneyland Paris is continuing its recent tradition of featuring a burger of the month, which for this month is the Saffron'tastic Burger.
What’s Happening:
- Annette’s Diner, located at the DIsney Village area of Disneyland Paris, is offering a new burger of the month for the period between April 8th and May 6th.
- The Saffron'tastic Burger consists of Red bread, double beef steak, rocket salad, tamarind sautéed onions, melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, roasted eggplant and garlic pickles, saffron mayonnaise. Served with fries sprinkled with crispy bacon and melted cheddar cheese sauce.
- While a price was not shared, previous burgers of the month were available for 23€.
- The restaurant boasts a 1950s theme, and many of the servers glide around on roller skates to serve guests.
- Previous burgers of the month include the Savory Safari Burger and the Woodland Wonder Burger.
