Popular Disney Village Restaurant to Debut Seasonal Terrace This Month at Disneyland Paris
Petite Rosalie is adjacent to its namesake that opened in 2023.
As the next stage in the evolution of the Disney Village at Disneyland Paris continues, a popular restaurant is set to debut a seasonal outdoor terrace this month, with the opening of Petite Rosalie.
What’s Happening:
- Back in December of 2023, the Brasserie Rosalie debuted in the Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, and the elegant concept and delicious traditional French cuisine continues to charm guests at the European destination.
- Now, the Disney Village will welcome a new addition in April 2025 – Petite Rosalie - an open-air terrace, located right next to its namesake.
- Recently, the transformation of Disney Village has been accelerating at the resort, further establishing the new design and reinvented atmosphere of this major part of Disneyland Paris.
- Petite Rosalie, a charming lakeside terrace on Lake Disney, will be open from April to October, offering a brand new seasonal outdoor experience starting this Spring.
- Designed as an authentic, warm, and welcoming space, Petite Rosalie can accommodate 66 guests, allowing them to relax on the spacious terrace, in a lush green setting elegantly sheltered by large beige parasols. From the flooring to the contemporary furniture combining wood and metal, every element of the design, conceived by Bertrand Hospitality Group in collaboration with the teams from Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, blends in seamlessly with Brasserie Rosalie.
- The kiosk at the center of the terrace will be selling a selection of snacks and light meals perfect for sunny days. The French-inspired menu features sharing plates, a croque-monsieur, fresh salads, savory crepes, desserts, ice cream, and refreshing beverages.
