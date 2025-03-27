Go Behind the Scenes of Disneyland Paris’ New Nighttime Spectacular – Disney Tales of Magic
A new featurette offers a look at what went into creating this spectacular new show.
Disneyland Paris has shared a behind-the-scenes look at their brand-new nighttime spectacular, Disney Tales of Magic, which debuted back in January.
What’s Happening:
- Since its debut on January 10th, visitors to Disneyland Paris have been delighted by this thrilling new nighttime spectacular.
- A true technological feat combining magic and emotion, Disney Tales of Magic comes to life on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle and, for the first time at Disneyland Paris, on the facades of Main Street, U.S.A.
- Disneyland Paris is shedding some more light on the creation of the show, which makes use of a striking range of technology, including 15 ultra-color lasers, new technologies including 60 latest-generation spotlights, over 200 architectural LED projectors, a new immersive audio system, as well as new pyrotechnic effects, fountain games, strobes and, of course, drones in collaboration with Disneyland Paris’ official technology provider, Dronisos.
- To help bring this unique experience to life, Disneyland Paris teams collaborated with London-based multimedia design studio NorthHouse.
- Find out more about Disney Tales of Magic in the video below.
- Check out the full debut performance of the show below.
