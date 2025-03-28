Reimagined Boardwalk Candy Palace to Reopen April 11th at Disneyland Paris
The reimagined store is now sponsored by M&M’s and features plenty of motifs inspired by the popular candy.
The reimagined Boardwalk Candy Palace is set to once again offer up sweet treats to Disneyland Paris guests when it reopens on April 11th.
What’s Happening:
- Following a complete top-to-bottom refurbishment, Boardwalk Candy Palace is set to reopen its doors next month on Main Street U.S.A.
- The store is now sponsored by M&M’s and has been completely redesigned, starting with its exterior façade, which features several nods to the M&M's brand – including an elegant new window display depicting a boardwalk on a large, three-layered illustration, creating an illusion of depth.
- The interior of the shop, which recreates the famous Atlantic City promenade, has also been enhanced with new decorative elements that play with the iconic attractions of the boardwalk.
- The flooring has been redone, and is now directly inspired by the seaside, complete with shell motifs and colors reminiscent of the sea.
- Looking up, you’ll find whimsical hot air balloons made up of almost 35,000 M&M's lentils.
- Much of the store’s layout has also been reworked, with new specially-designed cabinets housing 30 large tubes filled with M&M’s, as well as repositioned cash registers.
- Lastly, particular care has been taken to renovate the original paintwork, mouldings, columns and other decorative features, enhancing the space while preserving the original charm of the shop, which opened in 1992.
More from Disneyland Paris:
- Go Behind the Scenes of Disneyland Paris’ New Nighttime Spectacular – Disney Tales of Magic
- Disneyland and Disneyland Paris Celebrate the Release of “Snow White" with New Limited-Time Offerings
- Bob Iger Shares Look at Large-Scale Model of Disneyland Paris' Upcoming "The Lion King" Attraction
- New Doritos Menu Items at Disneyland Paris Debuts a New Character into Frontierland Lore
- Disneyland Paris Announces Dates for Disney Halloween Festival and Disney Enchanted Christmas
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com