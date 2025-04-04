Disneyland Paris Previews New Original Song "Viva La Musique"

The song will be the theme for the park's upcoming Disney Music Festival.

Disneyland Paris has shared a sneak peek at the original song set to join their Disney Music Festival.

What’s Happening:

  • No one comes close to Disneyland Paris when it comes to original songs for their entertainment offerings, and this year is no different.
  • Running from April 19th through September 7th, the park festival will feature beloved Disney characters and their musical prowess.
  • Each land of the park will feature original entertainment highlighting the music of each character’s story, from Miguel’s Fiesta Latina in Frontierland to Timon’s Matadance in Adventureland.
  • The connecting force will be the original song “Viva La Musique", which will tie together all the musical celebrations across the park.

