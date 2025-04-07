"Rhythms of the Pride Lands" Re-Opens for Another Season at Disneyland Paris
The show has become a long-running staple at the resort's Frontierland Theater.
A fan-favorite show has roared back to Disneyland Paris for another season of song.
What’s Happening:
- The Frontierland Theater at Disneyland Paris is open again with the sounds of Simba and friends, as Rhythms of the Pride Lands is back open.
- The theatrical experience includes live singers, dancers, aerialists, and musicians on a huge set bringing to life the story and songs from the beloved film The Lion King.
- While The Lion King has become ripe for storytelling with multiple stage adaptations across the Disney Parks, Rhythms of the Pride Lands is exclusive to the Disneyland Paris Resort.
- The thirty minute show runs regularly in the Frontierland Theater.
- For details on showtimes and seating, you can head to the Disneyland Paris website.
Watch - Rhythms of the Pride Lands (Full Show)
