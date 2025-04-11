Disney Village Opens New Petite Rosalie Outdoor Terrace Amidst Construction

The location is a sister spot to the fan-favorite Brasserie Rosalie.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

Petite Rosalie has opened their outdoor terrace at the Disney Village.

What’s Happening:

  • As Disneyland Paris Resort’s rapid transformation of the Disney Village continues, so does the opening of Petite Rosalie.
  • This outdoor terrace is a sister location to its namesake, Brasserie Rosalie, which has become a fan-favorite location since its opening in December of 2023.
  • Petite Rosalie will be open seasonally, from April to October, and is set to accommodate 66 guests who want to partake in snacks, light meals, and delicious beverages.
  • The new location is officially open, however, due to the ever growing construction at Disney Village, some of the views are less-than desirable at this moment in time.

  • However, as construction winds down, this location is sure to be a beloved stop for wateredge views and delectable treats in the gorgeous weather.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning