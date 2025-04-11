Disney Village Opens New Petite Rosalie Outdoor Terrace Amidst Construction
The location is a sister spot to the fan-favorite Brasserie Rosalie.
Petite Rosalie has opened their outdoor terrace at the Disney Village.
What’s Happening:
- As Disneyland Paris Resort’s rapid transformation of the Disney Village continues, so does the opening of Petite Rosalie.
- This outdoor terrace is a sister location to its namesake, Brasserie Rosalie, which has become a fan-favorite location since its opening in December of 2023.
- Petite Rosalie will be open seasonally, from April to October, and is set to accommodate 66 guests who want to partake in snacks, light meals, and delicious beverages.
- The new location is officially open, however, due to the ever growing construction at Disney Village, some of the views are less-than desirable at this moment in time.
- However, as construction winds down, this location is sure to be a beloved stop for wateredge views and delectable treats in the gorgeous weather.
