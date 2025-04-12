Photos: Disney Adventure World Construction Hits Break-Neck Pace

Our view from the skies shows tons of progress on the massive overhaul of the second gate at Disneyland Paris Resort.

Construction is continuing at a breakneck pace as Disney Adventure World’s much-anticipated expansion gets closer to opening.

On a recent ride on the Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop, we got a look at the expansion from the sky. This includes the new Arendelle area for the park, including the North Mountain continuing to take shape.

Elsewhere, you can see the new buildings, landscaping, and pathways being built along the park’s new Adventure Way, leading towards the new Arendelle area and the soon-to-break-ground The Lion King land.

The journey from Walt Disney Studios to Disney Adventure World has been a long one, but to see this progress finally come to fruition is thrilling. We can’t wait to see the park once it’s all open!

