Photos: Construction Continues on Reimagined Disney Village

The shopping and dining district at Disneyland Paris is going through a major, modern revitalization.

Work is continuing on Disney Village at the Disneyland Paris Resort as the shopping and dining district works towards a new future.

While multiple new stores have already opened within the Village, more changes are on the horizon. On April 19th, the LEGO Store is soon to be open.

Similar to LEGO stores at other Disney locations, the new Disney Village location includes its own LEGO sculpture of a classic Disney moment. For Paris, this moment from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is framed above the store’s entrance.

Elsewhere, Sports Bar & Lounge is working towards a reopening in the fall. The newly designed location will include a larger seating area and a brand new menu.

Arguably, one of the biggest changes will be the closure of the Disney Store this fall, as it changes into the new retail concept Disney Wonders, which will include multiple franchises under one roof.

Disney Village will also soon welcome Casa Giulia, a two-story Italian restaurant set to open in 2026.

