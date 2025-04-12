Photos: World Premiere at Walt Disney Studios Gears Up for Opening

The new entrance area at the soon-to-be renamed theme park will reimagine the indoor entrance to the park.

Work is continuing on World Premiere, the reimagined entrance of the soon-to-be-named Disney Adventure World.

Formerly known as Disney Studio 1, the updated entrance area will welcome guests into a Hollywood film premiere where the lights will shine bright and the stars will twinkle at all hours of the day.

Once designed to look like a soundstage, the reimagined area is not set up as a nighttime Hollywood boulevard, and will feature new merchandise and dining locations.

The end of the street will beckon guests towards it with a three ton marquee sign, welcoming guests to the Disney Theater.

This new entrance area welcomes guests into World Premiere Plaza, inspired by Broadway and the West End’s theatrical spirit.

This continued work will help to revitalize the often disregarded second gate at Disneyland Paris Resort, helping to add a cohesion to the area and create a true destination for guests.

While work will continue on the park as a whole, World Premiere is set to open on May 15th for guests.

