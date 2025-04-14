Photos: Costumes From Disneyland Paris’ Disney Music Festival

The event will kick off on April 19.

Ahead of the upcoming seasonal event, Laughing Place got a look at the costumes you’ll find some of the performers wearing during Disneyland Paris’ Disney Music Festival.

During the event, Disney and Pixar characters star in live concerts, dance shows and street gigs that celebrate the latest and greatest Disney hits, joined by other performers.

Disney Music Hits Concert will be performed in Videopolis in Discoveryland daily. The concert includes a live band and group of singers performing Disney classics in both French and English.

Laughing Place also got to see an early preview of one of the concerts, and you can check out the video from that below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkpMuizj__Q

The Disney Music Festival runs from April 19th through September 7th 2025 at Disneyland Paris. For more information on how to attend the seasonal event, click here.

More Disneyland Paris News: