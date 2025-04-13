Disneyland Paris Announces Treasure Hunt Experience for Adventure Isle
The permanent hunt will be themed to Pirates of the Caribbean.
Disneyland Paris has announced an upcoming special experience for pirates of all ages.
What’s Happening:
- As a part of Disneyland Paris’ media event ahead of the debut of the Disney Music Festival, the resort shared some fun details about what’s to come for the resort.
- During the presentation, the resort revealed that a new pirate-y experience is heading to Adventure Isle.
- Adventure Isle, the park’s Tom Sawyer Island equivalent, will be receiving a permanent treasure hunt inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Not many details have been announced other than the initial reveal, but the experience is set to add a new kinetic energy to the island in Adventureland.
- A similar, pirates-themed treasure hunt currently exists at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, so we’re curious to see what similarities A Pirate’s Adventure - Treasures of the Seven Seas shares with this new Disneyland Paris experience.
