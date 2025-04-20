Photos: Deco by Disney and the LEGO Store Open at Disneyland Paris’ Disney Village

The two stores are the latest additions to a widespread redevelopment at Disneyland Paris’ shopping, dining and entertainment quarter.

The redevelopment of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris has been rapidly rolling out and continued this weekend with the openings of Deco by Disney and the LEGO Store.

A brand new store, Deco by Disney is dedicated to homeware, interior decoration, and Disney collectible items.

Though not new to Disney Village, the LEGO Store reopens after being reimagined.

Large displays inside are based on Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters - including LEGO versions of posters for Disneyland Paris attractions and locations like Pirates of the Caribbean and Casey’s Corner.

The many Disney Village updates include the recent opening of the new Disney Glamour and Disney Style stores, while Brasserie Rosalie opened a new terrace, called Petite Rosal, along Lake Disney.

Meanwhile, Sports Bar & Lounge will reopen in the fall with an all-new design, a greater seating capacity and a new menu, and 2026 will see a new state-of-the-art McDonald’s arriving, along with Casa Giulia, a two-story Italian restaurant.

On top of that, Disney Viillage’s Disney Store will close this fall and will reopen down the line as Disney Wonders, which is promised to feature all of Disney’s franchises in one store.

Additional updates on the development of Disney Village are still to come.

