Photos / Videos: Disneyland Paris Comes Alive with a Plethora of Musical Entertainment for Disney Music Festival

Enjoy our photos and videos of each of the entertainment offerings created just for the Disney Music Festival.

The Disney Music Festival has taken over Disneyland Paris, where your favorite characters star in live concerts, dance shows and street gigs celebrating the latest and greatest Disney hits. Join us on a journey around Parc Disneyland to take in all of the shows created just for the Disney Music Festival.

Mary Poppins and the Pearly Band

Mary Poppins and Bert sing and dance to classic songs from Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns accompanied by the whimsical sounds of the Pearly Band.

Minnie's Marching Band

Come cheer on Minnie and her Marching Band as they stroll along Main Street USA playing Disney classics.

Goofy's Imaginary Orchestra

Come to Central Plaza for a wacky and fun musical moment with an unusual orchestra…

Miguel's Fiesta Latina

Join Miguel from Coco and his musician friends, all dressed in their mariachi outfits, and party to the sound of Latin-American rhythms!

Timon's Matadance

The famous Matadance is back! Join Timon and Pumbaa for an interactive, upbeat moment where you’ll learn their problem-free philosophy – "Hakuna Matata!"

Moana and Her Musicians

Meet Moana the adventurer along with her musicians, and come dance to the rhythm of the Pacific Islands.

Musical Meet-up with Rapunzel and Flynn

Come and join Rapunzel, Flynn and their musician friends, who have travelled a long way to share tunes from their native kingdom with you.

Donald and Daisy's Accordionist

Let yourself be charmed by romantic tunes in a poetic moment with Donald and Daisy in front of Pizzeria Bella Notte.

Meet Stitch at Videopolis

Over at Videopolis in Discoveryland, guests can meet with Stitch, dressed as his favorite rock ‘n roll icon, Elvis Presley! In order to meet Stitch, guests can make use of a newly introduced virtual queue system – details here.

The queue and meeting area has been appropriately decked out in the Hawaiian inspired locale of Lilo & Stitch.

Must do for the Disney Music Festival is to meet Elvis Stitch! #dlp pic.twitter.com/ECX5H0Z4ID — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 20, 2025

Disney Music Hits Concert

Also in Videopolis, you can enjoy this energetic and immersive show that includes a live band and group of singers performing Disney classics in both French and English. Alongside the live musicians, Chip ‘n’ Dale (or, in French, Tic et Tac) join the party in some Daft Punk-adjacent attire.

The Grand Orchestra Finale

As the day comes to a close, head to Central Plaza for a vibrant celebration, where Moana's percussionists, Minnie’s Marching Band, the Videopolis Theater orchestra and Miguel's mariachis come together with Mickey and bring their style to the anthem of the festival in true symphonic harmony. See more from The Grand Orchestra Finale here.

The Disney Music Festival runs daily at Disneyland Paris from April 19th through September 7th, 2025.