First Two Episodes of "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" Premiere on Fortnite's Star Wars Watch Party Island

Watch the two episodes of "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" for free prior to its May 4th Disney+ debut.

Celebrate May the 4th earlier with Fortnite’s new limited time island, where you can watch the first two episodes of Star Wars’ latest animated series.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite shared on X

The island invites players of the free-to-play game to check out the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld before it debuts on Disney+

before it debuts on When entering the island, Star Wars fans are welcomed with a brief cinematic before being let loose on the small map.

A balcony seating area overlooks several ship landing pads with a large screen floating above it.

When players join the island, they don’t need to worry about joining in the middle of an episode, as each time you join, the sequence restarts so you are able to experience the series as intended.

Disclaimer: the island does not allow screenshots once the episodes begin, so that will be the only picture I am able to share.

Exploring the island, there are several ways to earn XP, including collecting coins, challenging stormtroopers on the landing pad with a variety of Star Wars weapons, and completing simple challenges.

For those that are looking to experience the episodes without the chaos of Fortnite, you can enter full screen mode.

One thing to note, this does not block out noise from other players, so unless you wanna hear blaster and lightsaber noises, find a quiet corner in the Cantina behind the theater to enter full screen mode.

The quality is pretty low, probably only at full HD, but had zero issues with the stream stuttering or buffering.

Both episodes only last about 15 minutes, so expect to spend at least 30 minutes on the island watching the episodes and playing around the map.

I highly recommend Star Wars fans check out this preview, as it is 100% free to download the game and play the map.

As for the Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld ? I won’t spoil anything, but it was a lot of fun.

The series centers on bounty hunters Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane as they explore the galaxy's darker side. It takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

and Players who watch both episodes will receive an exclusive Asajj loading screen.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld premieres on Disney+ on May 4th.

premieres on Disney+ on May 4th. Fortnite by Epic Games is a free-to-play, online, multi-player, battle royale-style video game available on PC, mobile, and all major gaming consoles.

