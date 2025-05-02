Countdown to Star Wars Day: G1T4-M1N1 Droid Arrives at Disney Store as Part of Daily Cargo Drops

The toy is "inspired by the wide variety of droids found in the Star Wars universe" and comes at a premium price.

The big week is finally here! The Star Wars-spurred May the 4th Be With You better known simply as Star Wars Day is fast approaching and Disney Store is getting ready for the big event with an exciting lineup of Daily Cargo Drops. Fans can grow their collection or gift something amazing to a friend with new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether you find yourself drawn to the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class from the Star Wars universe, you can share your fandom at home or out and about with awesome merchandise from Disney Store.

Ahead of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You, the online retailer is introducing a variety of new selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday.

From April 27-May 4th Disney Store will unveil surprise items as part of their Daily Cargo Drops.

Today’s reveal is G1T4-M1N1 Droid “inspired by the wide variety of droids found in the Star Wars universe. G1T4-M1N1 is a friendly, dependable, and eager-to-please helper droid who is ready to assist you.

Equipped with cameras and sensors that allow it to identify its leader and follow them with ease, it has a cargo bin that can hold up to 20lbs of gear, making it the perfect sidekick to help you take on your day (or follow you into battle).

However, the bot does come at a cost of $2,875.

New Star Wars items are arriving daily at Disney Store

G1T4-M1N1 Droid – Star Wars - $2,875.00

Includes G1T4-M1N1 following robot, charger (block and cable), lens cleaning kit, quickstart guide, user manual, registration card, and release of liability*

Equipped with cameras and sensors that allow it to identify its operator and follow them

Holds up to 20lbs

Runtime of seven hours

Operating temperature: 10-110° F

Lifting handles front and back (single person lift)

Built-in Bluetooth speaker

USB charging port

18 9/10'' H x 16 1/2'' W x 17 9/10'' L

Operating temperature: 10-110

Battery technology: Lithium ion

Battery charger: 100-240 volt

Phone charging port: 5V/2A (USB Type-A)

Wi-Fi: 2.4/5 GHz

Bluetooth: Class 1

Capacity: 20lb/1000 in3 (~1 grocery bag)

Weight: 28 lb

Runtime: seven hours (~21 miles). Charges in under two hours

Top speed: 6 mph

