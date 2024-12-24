Fortnite Debuts New Star Wars Samurai Bundle

A new Star Wars cosmetic bundle featuring skins inspired by samurais has arrived in Fornite’s in-game store.
Squad Up:
- Fortnite has shared on X that a new Star Wars Samurai Bundle has arrived in the game’s marketplace.
- In the video teaser, players get a cinematic look at the gorgeous new cosmetics.
- The new bundle contains eleven different items, including Darth Vader Samurai and Stormtrooper Samurai skins.
- The cosmetic bundle also features matching pickaxes, an emote and more.
- The Star Wars Samurai Bundle runs 3,200 V-Bucks (Around $29), which saves players 2,400 V-Bucks (Around $22) as opposed to buying all items separately.
- The bundle includes:
Darth Vader Samurai Outfit and LEGO Style
Stormtrooper Samurai Outfit and LEGO Style
Vader’s Katana Back Bling
Vader’s Katana Pickaxe
Imperial Banner Back Bling
Trooper’s Kamayari Pickaxe
Lil’ Tie Attack Emote
Trooper Samurai Wrap
Vader Samurai Wrap
- The cosmetics will be available in Fortnite’s in-game shop until January 7th, 2025 at 4PM PT. Don't miss out on these amazing Star Wars items.
- You can also grab another Samurai-themed Disney skin in this season’s battle pass with the Samurai Baymax skin.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
Read More Fortnite: