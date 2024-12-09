Fortnite’s ESPN Football Islands Receives Refresh for “The Simpsons Funday Football”

Back in October, ESPN and Fortnite teamed up to bring the creative ESPN Football Islands map to life. In celebration of tonight's The Simpsons Funday Football television event, several updates have been made to the game.

The creative mode map allows players to participate in a multitude of NFL-inspired activities including the Touchdown Rush main event. You can read a more indepth look at the gaming experience here

In the map, the logo for The Simpson Funday Football can be seen displayed across the stadium's jumbotron.

Players will also notice the end zones are decorated with the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys logos to reflect tonight's NFL matchup.

You’ll also find other smaller details throughout that celebrate the hilarious and creative NFL cast.

To join the Fortnite football fun, use the Island Code 4481-0077-4190.

The Simpson Funday Football, which is currently airing on Disney+, features fan-favorite characters from both the NFL and The Simpsons.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

