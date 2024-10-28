NFL in Springfield — ESPN to Air “The Simpsons Funday Football” on December 8th

The live, fully animated presentation will showcase the Bengals vs Cowboys game.
Using Sony’s Beyond Sports technology, fans can watch NFL’s Monday Night Football transform, real-time, into the world of the hit animated series.

Sports x The Simpsons:

  • ESPN has announced that, on Monday, December 9th, fans can catch an alternate cast of the Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys game on The Simpsons Funday Football.
  • The program will fully immerse viewers into Springfield with an entirely animated version of the NFL game.
  • The presentation will stream on Disney+ and ESPN+ as well as on mobile with NFL+.
  • Traditional Monday Night Football telecasts will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.
  • Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2.
  • All telecasts begin at 8PM ET.
  • In collaboration with The Simpsons creators, Funday Football will feature visuals and sound FX authentic to ESPN, the NFL, and the longest running animated series of all time.

  • This is the second time Disney, the NFL, and ESPN have presented a Funday Football telecast, which was presented by Toy Story last year.
  • With Sony’s state of the art tech, every snap, run, pass, and score will be captured live in the world of The Simpsons.
  • Bart will root for the Bengals and Homer will cheer for the Cowboys as the pair face off in a classic family rivalry. Occasionally, the two characters will join the game, replacing a player during the animated telecast.
  • Marge and Lisa will interview players during the game with Maggie flying the SkyCam.
  • Throughout Funday Football, many of The Simpsons iconic characters will make guest appearances.
  • The animated series cast will voice several of their characters in prerecorded bits and skits.
  • Don’t miss The Simpsons Funday Football when it airs on December 9th.

