NFL in Springfield — ESPN to Air “The Simpsons Funday Football” on December 8th

Using Sony’s Beyond Sports technology, fans can watch NFL’s Monday Night Football transform, real-time, into the world of the hit animated series.
Sports x The Simpsons:
- ESPN has announced that, on Monday, December 9th, fans can catch an alternate cast of the Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys game on The Simpsons Funday Football.
- The program will fully immerse viewers into Springfield with an entirely animated version of the NFL game.
- The presentation will stream on Disney+ and ESPN+ as well as on mobile with NFL+.
- Traditional Monday Night Football telecasts will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.
- Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2.
- All telecasts begin at 8PM ET.
- In collaboration with The Simpsons creators, Funday Football will feature visuals and sound FX authentic to ESPN, the NFL, and the longest running animated series of all time.
- This is the second time Disney, the NFL, and ESPN have presented a Funday Football telecast, which was presented by Toy Story last year.
- With Sony’s state of the art tech, every snap, run, pass, and score will be captured live in the world of The Simpsons.
- Bart will root for the Bengals and Homer will cheer for the Cowboys as the pair face off in a classic family rivalry. Occasionally, the two characters will join the game, replacing a player during the animated telecast.
- Marge and Lisa will interview players during the game with Maggie flying the SkyCam.
- Throughout Funday Football, many of The Simpsons iconic characters will make guest appearances.
- The animated series cast will voice several of their characters in prerecorded bits and skits.
- Don’t miss The Simpsons Funday Football when it airs on December 9th.
