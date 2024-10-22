ESPN and “Phineas and Ferb” Celebrate the Start of the NBA Regular Season

The new promotional clip features the animated series' hit Bowling for Soup theme song.
Earlier this month, NFL’s David Montegomery celebrated a touchdown by recreating Disney Channel’s iconic commercials.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has shared a new promo video on X celebrating the return of the NBA season with a collaboration with Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb.
  • The clip features the animated hit’s theme song, showcasing clips of the NBA players both on and off the court.
  • The 2024-25 NBA regular season begins today with a doubleheader on TNT.
  • Current champions the Boston Celtics will receive their championship rings and unveil their 18th championship banner before facing off against the New York Knicks.
  • In the second match, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head up against the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • ESPN will air its first games of the season tomorrow, October 23rd, with the Philadelphia 76ers vs the Milwaukee Ducks and the LA Clippers vs the Phoenix Suns.
  • Check out the fun clip below:

