ESPN and “Phineas and Ferb” Celebrate the Start of the NBA Regular Season

Earlier this month, NFL’s David Montegomery celebrated a touchdown by recreating Disney Channel’s iconic commercials.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has shared a new promo video on X celebrating the return of the NBA season with a collaboration with Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb.
- The clip features the animated hit’s theme song, showcasing clips of the NBA players both on and off the court.
- The 2024-25 NBA regular season begins today with a doubleheader on TNT.
- Current champions the Boston Celtics will receive their championship rings and unveil their 18th championship banner before facing off against the New York Knicks.
- In the second match, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head up against the Los Angeles Lakers.
- ESPN will air its first games of the season tomorrow, October 23rd, with the Philadelphia 76ers vs the Milwaukee Ducks and the LA Clippers vs the Phoenix Suns.
- Check out the fun clip below:
Read More NBA: