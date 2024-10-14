Detroit Lions’ David Montegomery Celebrates Touchdown with Nod to the Disney Channel

During Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys game, the Lions running back celebrated a touchdown in a way any Disney fan would instantly recognize.
And You’re Watching…:
- The NFL shared a clip on X of David Montegomery celebrating a TD by referencing the Disney Channel.
- After scoring during the second quarter, the running back went to the camera and began to draw Mickey Mouse’s iconic silhouette like the unforgettable commercials from the popular children's network.
- Born in 1997, the player did what every person who grew up watching Disney Channel shows always dreamt of doing.
- The Detroit Lions had plenty to celebrate, besting the Dallas Cowboys 47-9.
- The Detroit Lions will face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. You can watch the game on Fox or on NFL+.
- Speaking of the Vikings, last week two players perfectly recreated the handshake from Disney’s The Parent Trap.
