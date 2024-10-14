Detroit Lions’ David Montegomery Celebrates Touchdown with Nod to the Disney Channel

After scoring in the second quarter, Montegomery turned to the camera and recreated the children's network's iconic commercials.
During Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys game, the Lions running back celebrated a touchdown in a way any Disney fan would instantly recognize.

And You’re Watching…:

  • The NFL shared a clip on X of David Montegomery celebrating a TD by referencing the Disney Channel.
  • After scoring during the second quarter, the running back went to the camera and began to draw Mickey Mouse’s iconic silhouette like the unforgettable commercials from the popular children's network.
  • Born in 1997, the player did what every person who grew up watching Disney Channel shows always dreamt of doing.

  • The Detroit Lions had plenty to celebrate, besting the Dallas Cowboys 47-9.
  • The Detroit Lions will face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. You can watch the game on Fox or on NFL+.
  • Speaking of the Vikings, last week two players perfectly recreated the handshake from Disney’s The Parent Trap.

