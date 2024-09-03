ESPN Announces Full Schedule For This NFL Season’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”

The Manning brothers return for another year of live NFL analysis. Through 11 different games, fans will get to experience the unparalleled perspective of the NFL legends and their long list of special guests.

Monday With The Mannings:

ESPN Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli .

. The series, which is produced by ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, will kick off its fourth season on September 9th.

The signature alternate telecast will bring two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning together as they entertain football fans with their sibling rivalry and informed commentary.

Eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick will also be featured on all 11 episodes. He will be specifically showcased during the first half of the highlighted game. In the second half of each game, special guests offering further insight and analysis will join the brothers.

The fourth season’s full schedule includes:

Earlier this year, ESPN reached a long-term, multi-platform deal with Omaha Productions. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air all telecasts on ESPN2 with select episodes being featured on ESPN+. All episodes will be available on NFL+.

The schedule was revealed in a star-studded video that finds the brothers staging a musical about their broadcast.

