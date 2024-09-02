ESPN’s “The Sports Reporters” Returning Exclusively on YouTube

A classic ESPN show is making a long-awaited return – not to the network, but rather YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- The Sports Reporters was a sports talk show that aired on ESPN from October 2nd, 1988 until May 7th, 2017.
- Following the end of the show’s run, The Sports Reporters returned in the form of a podcast later in 2017, which ran until March 2022.
- Now, The Sports Reporters is back, but not on ESPN itself, but rather on their YouTube channel.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, son of original host Dick Schaap, revealed the return of the show on his X account today – complete with a trailer.
- The first episode will premiere tomorrow, September 3rd on YouTube.
- In the first edition, Schaap will be joined by Joe Buck, Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan and Mike Tirico for a wide-ranging discussion on the upcoming NFL season and their experiences as voices of America's most beloved sport.
