ESPN’s “The Sports Reporters” Returning Exclusively on YouTube

by |
Tags: ,

A classic ESPN show is making a long-awaited return – not to the network, but rather YouTube.

What’s Happening:

  • The Sports Reporters was a sports talk show that aired on ESPN from October 2nd, 1988 until May 7th, 2017.
  • Following the end of the show’s run, The Sports Reporters returned in the form of a podcast later in 2017, which ran until March 2022.
  • Now, The Sports Reporters is back, but not on ESPN itself, but rather on their YouTube channel.
  • ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, son of original host Dick Schaap, revealed the return of the show on his X account today – complete with a trailer.

  • The first episode will premiere tomorrow, September 3rd on YouTube.
  • In the first edition, Schaap will be joined by Joe Buck, Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan and Mike Tirico for a wide-ranging discussion on the upcoming NFL season and their experiences as voices of America's most beloved sport.

More ESPN News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning