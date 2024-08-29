ESPN Secured Broadcasting Rights Deal for the U.S. Open Tennis Through 2037

According to Deadline, ESPN has extended its deal with the U.S. Tennis Association, meaning they will continue the coverage of the U.S. Open through 2037.

What's Happening:

ESPN has secured a 12-year extension agreement with the U.S. Tennis Association, meaning they will have coverage of the U.S. Open through the year 2037.

Disney shared that the new agreement will begin in 2026.

In addition to the United States, the coverage included Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada through TSN and RDS.

ESPN Deportes will remain as the Spanish-language home of the Open in the United States.

Once the new agreement begins, this will include expanded ESPN streaming coverage.

The matches will continue to air on ABC

This year’s Open will wrap up September 8th.

What They're Saying:

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro: “We take tremendous pride in our 15-year relationship with the USTA. This agreement reinforces our long-term dedication to tennis, our capacity to showcase one of the premier events on the annual sports calendar and, as the world’s first sporting event to offer equal purses for its female and male competitors, The Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading commitment to women’s sports.”

“We take tremendous pride in our 15-year relationship with the USTA. This agreement reinforces our long-term dedication to tennis, our capacity to showcase one of the premier events on the annual sports calendar and, as the world’s first sporting event to offer equal purses for its female and male competitors, The Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading commitment to women’s sports.” Hillary Mandel, EVP and Head of Americas, Media at IMG: “This ESPN deal is groundbreaking, not only for the USTA and US Open, but for tennis globally. The new agreement will super-charge this iconic, captivating Grand Slam’s exposure, production, promotion, content, and economic investment, ensuring record year-on-year growth for the next decade and beyond.”