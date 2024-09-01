DirecTV Customers Lose Access to Disney Networks Due to Contract Dispute

Due to a dispute between DirecTV and Disney, Disney-owned networks, such as ABC and ESPN, are currently not available on the service.

What’s Happening:

Last week, we reported on the possibility

That has come to pass, as Disney says that DirecTV declined “a fair, marketplace-based agreement with The Walt Disney Company.”

DirecTV's previous deal with Disney expired today, September 1st, and the lack of an agreement between the two companies has led to networks such as ABC, ESPN, FX

According to Disney, DirecTV reportedly wants to explore “more flexible, ‘skinnier’ bundles and that Disney refuses to engage.” To which Disney says they have been “negotiating with them in good faith for weeks and has proposed a variety of flexible options, in addition to innovative ways to work together in making our direct-to-consumer streaming services available to DirecTV’s customers.”

Disney is seeking fair rates in line with other providers in the marketplace, reflecting the value of Disney’s programming.

For more details and alternate ways to access Disney’s content, consumers can go to KeepMyNetworks.com

What They’re Saying:

Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, Co-Chairmen, Disney Entertainment, and Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN: “DirecTV chose to deny millions of subscribers access to our content just as we head into the final week of the US Open and gear up for college football and the opening of the NFL season. While we’re open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we’ve extended to other distributors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs. We invest significantly to deliver the No. 1 brands in entertainment, news and sports because that’s what our viewers expect and deserve. We urge DirecTV to do what’s in the best interest of their customers and finalize a deal that would immediately restore our programming.”

Rob Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV: "The Walt Disney Co. is once again refusing any accountability to consumers, distribution partners, and now the American judicial system. Disney is in the business of creating alternate realities, but this is the real world where we believe you earn your way and must answer for your own actions. They want to continue to chase maximum profits and dominant control at the expense of consumers – making it harder for them to select the shows and sports they want at a reasonable price."