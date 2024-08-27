ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 Documentary “Stolen Gold” Covering Paralympic Scandal to Premiere in September

ESPN Films has announced the upcoming premiere of the latest 30 for 30 documentary, Stolen Gold.

The next 30 for 30 documentary, Stolen Gold will premiere on September 17th at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

will premiere on September 17th at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following that, it will be available to stream on ESPN+.

The film (directed by Suemay Oram) shares the story of Ramón Torres and the Spanish intellectually disabled basketball team’s journey to the gold medal at the Sydney Paralympics in 2000.

The documentary reveals the startling aftermath of their victory, as Torres uncovers that several of his teammates are not as they seem.

What’s more, an undercover journalist has been among them and plans on reporting on the scandal, which will shock the world of Paralympic sports.

As things unravel, Torres discovers that everything he believed was a lie and has to confront it head-on.

Director Suemay Oram: “I wanted to bring a unique perspective to one of sport’s biggest scandals. Through the eyes of Ramón Torres, we experience both the true joy of the Paralympics and the deep deception that follows. For me, it’s a heartfelt tale of resilience and self-discovery, and shows that behind every scandal there are still people picking up the pieces.”

Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and 30 for 30 Marsha Cooke: "We are dedicated to telling stories that resonate deeply with our audience, and Ramón's journey is one of those compelling narratives. Stolen Gold is more than just a sports documentary; it's a powerful exploration of truth, identity and resilience."