Go Inside the Star-Studded Premiere of "Toy Story 5" with "Laughing Place On Location"
Yes, Taylor Swift was there!
This week, Laughing Place On Location heads to Hollywood for the world premiere of Toy Story 5 at the Dolby Theatre — the same iconic venue that hosts the Academy Awards every year!
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex takes you to the world premiere of Toy Story 5 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
- The night was full of surprises, including a live performance by Taylor Swift of the film's end credits song "I Knew It, I Knew You," plus a duet with legendary composer Randy Newman on "You've Got a Friend in Me."
- After the screening, Hollywood Boulevard transformed into a full-scale Toy Story 5 celebration, featuring:
- The debut of a brand new look for Bullseye at Disney Parks
- A BabyBel-sponsored horse race game where guests cranked a rope to race wooden character horses
- The Honest Company giving away Toy Story 5 skincare products, plus a bandana embroidery station
- Sharpie collaboration postcards guests could color on-site
- Auto pens creating live Etch-a-Sketch souvenir portraits
- A Kellogg's cereal bar and giant Frosted Flakes photo op
- Yogurtland's Toy Story flavors and Papa John's Toy Story pizzas
- Friendship bracelet making and an Elmer's glue slime lab
- A Starlight Foundation station for sending messages to sick kids, plus a bespoke Porsche collaboration with proceeds benefiting charity
- Toy Story 5 opens in theaters June 19, 2026.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Shanghai Disneyland's 10th Anniversary
- Annecy Animation Festival
- Disney Celebrates America 250
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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