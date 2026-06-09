YEE HAW! Yogurtland Drops Delicious "Toy Story 5" Collaboration

We are less than two weeks away from the premiere of Toy Story 5, and Yogurtland is ready to help fans celebrate with a sweet treat.

In partnership with Disney, Yogurtland has launched a new Toy Story 5 collaboration featuring two new frozen yogurt flavors, themed decor, and special giveaways. Laughing Place had the chance to check out the collaboration firsthand, heading to Yogurtland to sample the new offerings.

Upon arrival, the store featured posters in the windows highlighting the two new flavors, each decorated with characters that inspired them. The no-sugar-added flavors include a classic Buzz-themed blueberry frozen yogurt and a s’mores flavor inspired by Woody. Guests can also swirl the two flavors together if they enjoy mixing flavors.

This purple-and-chocolate creation is definitely worth trying. The s’mores flavor was particularly impressive. Featuring a predominantly classic chocolate profile, it also includes notes of graham cracker and marshmallow, giving it a unique twist on the standard sweet treat flavor.

The blueberry flavor was also excellent. If you're a fan of fruit flavored frozen yogurt, you'll enjoy this one quite a bit. For those who like Yoplait’s blueberry yogurt, it tastes quite similar to that. This is an easy recommendation for fruit fans.

Swirling the two flavors together created an interesting combination. While it was enjoyable, the contrasting flavors somewhat canceled each other out, resulting in a more general sweetness rather than a distinct blueberry-s’mores experience. Because of that, I recommend trying each flavor separately before deciding whether to swirl them together.

That said, both flavors are definitely worth checking out. This is not a sugary gimmick of a collaboration, hence both flavors being no-sugar-added! Yogurtland really knocked it out of the park and managed to create something for every frozen yogurt fan.

The shop is also hosting giveaways throughout June and July, giving fans the chance to collect keychains inspired by characters from the film. Free stickers are also available for guests who want to decorate their yogurt cups or whatever else they wanna cover in the characters from Toy Story 5.

The collaboration is available now, so be sure to visit your local Yogurtland to try the new flavors. And don't forget to check out Toy Story 5 when it arrives in theaters on June 19.

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