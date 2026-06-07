Virgin Australia Unveils "Toy Story 5" Aircraft Livery and Themed Onboard Activities
This jet is taking off for infinity and beyond!
Another airline has unveiled a Toy Story 5 themed aircraft, this time Virgin Australia – marking the company's first co-branded livery in almost a decade.
What's Happening:
- We recently learned of a Toy Story 5 themed livery from Alaska Airlines, and the same is happening in Australia with Virgin Australia.
- The design of this Boeing 737-800 aircraft features the film’s iconic and much-loved characters, including Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, transforming the aircraft into a flying celebration of one of the world’s most recognizable film franchises.
- But this is just a part of a broader integrated campaign to bring Toy Story 5 to life across the entire Virgin Australia journey, including through airports, Virgin Australia lounges and onboard flights.
- Virgin Australia passengers can now enjoy Toy Story 5 themed surprise giveaways, including complimentary Toy Story themed coloring packs for children, access to the Toy Story series, alongside more than 60 Disney movie classics through Virgin Australia’s complimentary inflight entertainment.
- From June 15 to July 19, a new Toy Story 5 in-flight game will be available on all Virgin Australia domestic flights. Guests will have the opportunity to enter a competition to win a Pixar-themed experience in Tokyo for them and up to three friends or family members.
- On the ground, Virgin Australia is introducing Toy Tickets, an Australian airline-first, allowing children to request a personalized boarding pass at check-in for their favorite teddy or cuddly travel companion.
- Toy Story 5 experiences will roll out across select airport terminals and Virgin Australia Lounges, while Velocity Frequent Flyer Platinum Plus members will be among the first to experience the new exciting initiatives, with special Toy Story 5 screenings in key locations across Australia.
What They're Saying:
- Libby Minogue, Virgin Australia Chief Marketing and Customer Operations Officer: “Toy Story has always been about more than just characters, it’s the nostalgia and joy it holds for so many people. Through our partnership with The Walt Disney Company Australia, we’re bringing the magic into the travel experience, creating moments of surprise and delight for our guests in a way that is distinctly Virgin Australia. We are always looking for new ways to bring wonderful to flying and this partnership with Disney is the start of something magical and allows us to reimagine the travel experience in new and engaging ways, while delivering greater value for our Velocity Frequent Flyer members.”
- Kylie Watson-Wheeler, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director: “We’re thrilled to see Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 take flight with Virgin Australia in this special celebration of the film. Our iconic Toy Story characters and story have a special place in the hearts of generations. We can’t wait to see all the magical ways this collaboration brings joy to Virgin Australia customers.”
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- Taylor Swift has contributed a new song to the film, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You" – which is now available to stream.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more – all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- For even more on the fifth Toy Story film, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com