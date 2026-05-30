To 45 and Beyond: Horizon Air Introduces New "Toy Story 5" Themed Livery

The latest collaboration for Toy Story 5 brings the beloved characters to the air aboard Horizon Air, the regional carrier of Alaska Airlines.

What's Happening:

Horizon Air is bringing the latest chapter of the iconic franchise to the skies with a new livery inspired by Toy Story 5.

The Embraer 175 (N659QX) showcases original fan favorites Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, alongside new Toy Story 5 tech toy characters, including Lilypad, Snappy, Atlas and Smarty Pants.

Adding to the fun, the livery features floating clouds throughout the fuselage and playful, Toy Story-inspired callouts like “Saddle Up, It’s Takeoff Time!” and “Ready for Takeoff, Partner.”