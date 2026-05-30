To 45 and Beyond: Horizon Air Introduces New "Toy Story 5" Themed Livery
Reach for the sky... quite literally!
The latest collaboration for Toy Story 5 brings the beloved characters to the air aboard Horizon Air, the regional carrier of Alaska Airlines.
What's Happening:
- Horizon Air is bringing the latest chapter of the iconic franchise to the skies with a new livery inspired by Toy Story 5.
- The Embraer 175 (N659QX) showcases original fan favorites Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, alongside new Toy Story 5 tech toy characters, including Lilypad, Snappy, Atlas and Smarty Pants.
- Adding to the fun, the livery features floating clouds throughout the fuselage and playful, Toy Story-inspired callouts like “Saddle Up, It’s Takeoff Time!” and “Ready for Takeoff, Partner.”
- Forky and Karen Beverly also make surprise appearances on the winglets, extending the spirit of Toy Story as it reaches for the sky from every angle of the aircraft.
- The aircraft, named "To 45 and Beyond," was unveiled to guests and employees today at Portland International Airport.
- The name represents both Buzz Lightyear’s famous interstellar mantra and the upcoming 45th anniversary of Horizon Air.
- This is far from the first collab between Disney and Alaska Airlines, as they've previously introduced nine other Disney-themed aircraft, including:
- “Friendship and Beyond at the Disneyland Resort" – the first Toy Story livery
- “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer”
- “Mickey’s Toontown Express”
- “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort,” recently updated with Mandalorian and Anzellan characters in celebration of The Mandalorian and Grogu
- A Toy Story 4 themed livery was also introduced alongside the film's release in 2019.
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more – all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- A new tease even seems to indicate that Taylor Swift might have some involvement in the film.
- For even more on the fifth Toy Story film, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.