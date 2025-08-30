Destination D23 Guests Treated to First Look at New Character from "Toy Story 5"
The character, brand new for the upcoming film, is widely known already thanks to its voice talent.
Those at Destination D23 are getting the first look at a new character in the Toy Story franchise voiced by Conan O’Brien, “Smarty Pants."
What’s Happening:
- Those attending Destination D23 this weekend have been treated to a first look at a highly-anticipated character in Pixar Animation Studio’s upcoming Toy Story 5, “Smarty Pants."
- This character is already on everyone’s radar simply because late night legend, Conan O’Brien will be the one supplying the voice of the new character.
- The first look gives us the chance to see the new toy, which is clearly some kind of electronic that takes inspiration from that of a toilet paper roll, and doubles down on that idea as the toy’s digital display also features that iconography.
- As to what role the character will play in the new movie, we do not know at this time, but we do know that the plot of the film as a whole will surround that of tech (digital tablets, etc) getting kids’ attention in lieu of the toys.
- We first learned that O’Brien would be voicing the character back in May, when he shared that he had been tapped for the role on his podcast’s official social media pages.
- In the time since, frequent listeners (and viewers depending on how they consume the content) have heard several references to his upcoming role, though O’Brien has remained tight lipped (unlike others in the cast) about his character and the part he will play in the story.
- Passive mentions refer to him flying up to Pixar after recording the podcast to do more work on the film, and even a moment with Timothy Olyphant on a recent episode has the actor jokingly pointing out that the fifth film in any franchise is “always the best one."
- O’Brien joins original voice cast members Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Tom Hanks (Woody), and Joan Cusack (Jessie).
- Tim Allen shared earlier this year that the upcoming entry will focus heavily on Jessie. He also teased an epic Buzz Lightyear-centric opening scene.
- Those in attendance at Destination D23 were also treated to a moment from early in the film, which also includes an homage to the hit ABC series, Lost.
- Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.
