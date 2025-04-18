Tim Allen Teases “Toy Story 5” Opening Scene Involving Multiple Buzz Lightyears
The actor also once more noted the film’s Jessie-focused story.
Tim Allen has given a small bit of new info about Toy Story 5, as work continues on the 2026 Pixar sequel.
- Speaking to WIVB in Buffalo, New York about his new comedy tour, Allen had to be careful about revealing spoilers from the film but did offer a couple of small morsels of info.
- Allen reiterated his comments from earlier this year that the film’s story is rather Jessie-focused, stating, “I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie," before adding “Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign," acknowledging the end of Toy Story 4 separating Buzz and Woody.
- The ubiquitous nature of Buzz Lightyear toys has been a recurring source of comedy in the Toy Story films and it seems that will continue in Toy Story 5, with Allen stating, “There’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears," notably using the plural when it comes to his character. Allen finished up with, “I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more!"
- Toy Story 5 was first announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last year, with Finding Nemo and Wall-E director Andrew Stanton directing. The film opens June 19, 2026.
