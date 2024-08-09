Andrew Stanton Confirmed as “Toy Story 5” Director, New Story Art Revealed

During tonight’s Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar gave some major updates on Toy Story 5.
What’s Happening:
- First, it was confirmed that Andrew Stanton would be helming the fifth installment of the Toy Story franchise.
- This announcement comes after Pixar Chief Creative Office Pete Docter seemingly let Stanton’s involvement on the project slip during an appearance earlier this year.
- Stanton has previously directed some of Pixar’s most acclaimed films —including Wall-E and Finding Nemo — and had a hand in several other Pixar productions in the past three decades.
- Of course, he’s also known for directing John Carter.
- In addition to confirming the project’s director, new art from the film was revealed (seen above).
- Docter also teased that, in the film, the toys will have to face the threat of electronics.
- Meanwhile, the Pixar X account shared a short teaser video featuring some of the franchise’s iconic characters and the film’s logo.
- Toy Story 5 is slated to be released June 19th, 2026.
