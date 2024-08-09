Andrew Stanton Confirmed as “Toy Story 5” Director, New Story Art Revealed

During tonight’s Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar gave some major updates on Toy Story 5.  

What’s Happening:

  • First, it was confirmed that Andrew Stanton would be helming the fifth installment of the Toy Story franchise.
  • This announcement comes after Pixar Chief Creative Office Pete Docter seemingly let Stanton’s involvement on the project slip during an appearance earlier this year.
  • Stanton has previously directed some of Pixar’s most acclaimed films —including Wall-E and Finding Nemo — and had a hand in several other Pixar productions in the past three decades.
  • Of course, he’s also known for directing John Carter.
  • In addition to confirming the project’s director, new art from the film was revealed (seen above).
  • Docter also teased that, in the film, the toys will have to face the threat of electronics.  
  • Meanwhile, the Pixar X account shared a short teaser video featuring some of the franchise’s iconic characters and the film’s logo.

  • Toy Story 5 is slated to be released June 19th, 2026.
  • For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page.
