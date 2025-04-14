Disney Store Celebrates All Things "Toy Story" with a Playful New Collection

It's a milestone year for "Toy Story" and "Toy Story 3" and you can commemorate the fun with these styles!

Dressing in looks inspired by Toy Story is always in fashion, and even more so when the beloved franchise is celebrating milestone anniversaries for two of its films! In 2025 Toy Story turns 30 and Toy Story 3 celebrates 15 years, so Disney Parks and Disney Store are launching playful looks for the whole family featuring Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and more.

Howdy partner! Is there anything better than a new Toy Story merchandise collection? I didn’t think so!

merchandise collection? I didn’t think so! Fortunately for us, Disney Store is ready to celebrate the Pixar franchise with clothing and accessories for every member of your family. As previously featured Hoodies Character Spirit Jersey T-Shirts Ear Headbands And more!



Buzz Lightyear Pixar Story Play Dress for Kids - Toy Story

Older fans will love the hoodie designed to look Buzz Lightyear’s chest and torso with its bold purple and green color-blocking aesthetic.

As for the Spirit Jersey options, there are adult sizes in the cowboy or cowgirl stylings of Woody and Jessie; and the younger set can opt for the Buzz Lightyear option.

Then for girls there’s are two Story Play dresses themed to Woody and Buzz Lightyear!

The Toy Story Collection is available now at Disney Store

