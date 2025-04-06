New Merchandise Coming to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Store Celebrates Pixar Favorites

Pixar fans can celebrate the arrival of a number of new merchandise and apparel items from films like Toy Story, Cars, and Up, with all items already at or soon to be available at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. Can’t make it to the park? Most items will also be available on DisneyStore.com in the future. Let’s take a look at some of the new items.

The Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Hoodie will make you feel like a member of the Space Ranger Corp with soft material and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger uniform details throughout. All of which are enhanced by the embroidered Space Ranger symbol on the left arm and the laser sticker print on the right.

To go with it, the Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Headband shows off Buzz’s glider wings, with the white jetpack on the back, and the three talk buttons on the front. Both products are coming soon to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, with the Buzz Lightyear Headband coming soon to DisneyStore.com.

Join Woody’s Roundup gang with the Toy Story Jessie Spirit Jersey and Woody Spirit Jersey (pictured at the top of the page). Made from 100% cotton, the tops feature signature outfit elements, including the white hoops of the pull string and characters’ names on the back.

The Toy Story Woody Headband goes with them, and is adorned with cow spots, a ‘Sheriff’ badge, and a cowboy hat.

All products are coming soon to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and DisneyStore.com. In fact, we’ve already spotted some at the Disneyland Resort, as you can see below.

The Toy Story Fleece Zip Hoodie will keep you cozy all day long, and pairs well with the Toy Story Tank Top and the Toy Story Slinky Dog Tee.

The light pink tank top features favorite Toy Story characters and ‘you’ve got a friend in me’ embroidered in the front. Slinky Dog wraps around the grey tee, front to back. Rounding up the set are two ornaments: a glitzy, glittery version of the iconic Pixar Ball, as well as the light-up Toy Story Aliens Popcorn Bucket Ornament, a recreation of the popular popcorn bucket that was sold at the Disney Parks.

All products are coming soon to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The Alien Popcorn Bucket Ornament is available now (along with others) on DisneyStore.com.

The Cars Women’s Tee features a minimalist design with a Lightning McQueen screenprint on the front that will pair well with any outfit. This and other Cars products are available now on DisneyStore.com and coming soon to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Here’s some more Cars merchandise we spotted at the Disneyland Resort.

Pixar’s Up - themed Milk Chocolate Coins are designed to look like the wilderness patches that Russell earned on his quest to become a Senior Wilderness Explorer. The Fire Badge, Sail Badge, Rope Badge, etc.

Cars-themed Milk Chocolate with crispy rice stars serve as a postcard of sports to Radiator Springs. Similarly, the Up- themed Coconut Passion Fruit Milk Chocolate sends greetings from Paradise Falls.

Be sure to look out for these treats and more, as well as all of the fun new Pixar merchandise at the Disney Parks in the near future.