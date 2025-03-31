Little Green Men and Pizza Planet Gummies Now Available at Walt Disney World

Get your claws on these new snacks.

Two new delicious gummy treats inspired by Toy Story’s Little Green Men and Pizza Planet have arrived at Walt Disney World.

The Claw:

Two new gummy candy varieties have debuted at Walt Disney World celebrating the Toy Story series' Little Green Men and Pizza Planet.

series’ Little Green Men and Pizza Planet. The adorable Pizza Planet aliens have become incredibly popular since their first appearance in 1995’s Toy Story , and have spawned delicious treats at Disney Parks around the world, including the viral Little Green Men Mochi at Tokyo Disneyland

Now, fans visiting the Walt Disney World Resort can enjoy green apple Little Green Men gummies and Pizza Planet gummy pizza.

For $12.99, the Little Green Men gummies come in a collectible container shaped like the rocket ship claw machine from the film series.

This time, you get to be the ethereal claw reaching down for a delicious treat.

For $7.99, you can grab the new Pizza Gummies, which are sold in a pizza box like container. The food shaped candy features various fruit flavors.

Toy Story is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, so these treats are a perfect way to honor that milestone.

Toy Story is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, so these treats are a perfect way to honor that milestone. The entire Toy Story film series is now available on streaming, exclusively on Disney+

