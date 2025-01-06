Tim Allen Talks “Toy Story 5” on GMA, Mentions Jessie-Based Plot Point

Tim Allen is to Pixar as Tom Holland is to Marvel.

While promoting his new series, Shifting Gears, actor Tim Allen also decided to spill a bit of beans regarding the highly-anticipated sequel from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5.

Earlier today, Tim Allen stopped by ABC Good Morning America , where he was discussing his new series, Shifting Gears , with the hosts of the popular morning broadcast.

Toward the end of the segment, host Rebecca Jarvis points out that she has been watching Allen in projects for most of her life, including the hit show, Home Improvement, with the fondness passing down to her kids and their obsession with the Toy Story films.

In the iconic Pixar Animation Studios film, Allen lends his voice to a cultural icon of a generation, Buzz Lightyear. A role he has reprised in each Toy Story sequel and to much controversy when he was NOT asked to return for Pixar's semi-spin off, Lightyear.

Jarvis jumped on the opportunity to ask about the announced but still mostly under wraps Toy Story 5.

While clearly hesitant to divulge anything while mentioning the notorious secrecy of Pixar, he added that "I've already begun, I'm in the third act now. It's remarkable what they've done… with Pixar they didn't say I couldn't say anything but… I wish I could… There's a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie's got a big trouble, she needs help, so it's a really cool thing. I'm startled because it's a big part of my life. I love that character. You know I'm a sci-fi guy and always think, with Star Wars, "did you go too far?" and some people think we went too far with [Toy Story 4].

Before anything else was added, Jarvis stopped Allen and said that her kids would disagree before host George Stephanopoulous wrapped up the segment before Allen could reveal anymore about Toy Story 5.

You can check out the full segment below, with the Toy Story 5 content later around the 6:00 mark.

Long rumored, the project was officially announced in August of 2024 during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where it was also revealed that WALL-E and Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton would be helming the new film. Regarding the story, all we know is that it's a tale of tech meets toy, and the growing presence of tablets and devices in the kids' space.

Toy Story 5 is currently slated for release on June 19th, 2026.