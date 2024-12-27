Tim Allen Teases the “Brilliant Script” of “Toy Story 5” as Recording Gets Underway

Allen also shared what his favorite “Toy Story” film is.

With recording now underway, Buzz Lightyear voice actor Tim Allen has teased some of what we can expect in Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 5.

What’s Happening:

film. Allen ponders that Disney didn’t do the film because of the money, and that they wouldn’t have called him and Tom Hanks (the voice of Woody) and put the film into production were it not a brilliant script.

He noted that he “did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago.”

Asked which of the four existing films is his favorite, Allen said “there’s nothing like Toy Story 1 … that was such an amazing experience. It’s hard to say. I’d probably give it to Toy Story 3 .”

… that was such an amazing experience. It’s hard to say. I’d probably give it to .” Toy Story 5 was announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event back in August Finding Nemo and Wall-E director Andrew Stanton set to direct the new installment.

was announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and director Andrew Stanton set to direct the new installment. This time around it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all new threat to playtime.

Toy Story 5 is slated to be released June 19th, 2026.

