AMC Theatres Standees Get Movie Fans Excited for Disney’s 2025 Theatrical Slate

The AMC Theatres in Disney Springs is getting movie-goers pumped for Disney’s 2025 theatrical slate with a collection of new standees.

While enjoying a film at the AMC Theatres in Disney Springs, we happened to spot four new standees advertising some upcoming 2025 films from Disney, Marvel

Those films are: Captain America: Brave New World – February 14th, 2025 Set after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , with Sam Wilson carrying the shield and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) taking up the wings of Falcon.



Snow White – March 21st, 2025 Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of Disney’s classic 1937 film, featuring Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story ) in the title role and Gal Gadot ( Wonder Woman ) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen.

The Amateur – April 11th, 2025 The Amateur tells the story of Charles Heller (Rami Malek), a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

Lilo & Stitch – May 23rd, 2025 A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

