“Floyd Norman: An Animated Life” Coming to Max on New Year’s Day

The 2016 documentary about Disney Legend Floyd Norman comes to the streaming service on January 1st, 2025.

Eight years after its initial debut, Floyd Norman: An Animated Life, a documentary focusing on the legendary Disney animator, will soon be available to stream on Max.

What’s Happening:

From filmmakers Michael Fiore and Erik Sharkey, the feel-good documentary is an intimate journey through the celebrated life and career of the “Forrest Gump” of the animation industry: Disney legend Floyd Norman.

Hired as the first African-American at Disney in 1956, Floyd worked on such classics as Sleeping Beauty and One Hundred and One Dalmatians before being hand-picked by Walt Disney to join the story team on The Jungle Book .

and before being hand-picked by Walt Disney to join the story team on . After Walt Disney’s death in 1966, Norman left Disney to found Vignette Films, where he developed the original Fat Albert TV special and produced segments for Sesame Street. He would later work at Hanna-Barbera on many classic cartoons, including Scooby-Doo.

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life originally premiered in 2016, and will now be available for fans to watch on the Max streaming service beginning on January 1st, 2025.

More Disney Movie News: