Experience New York Like Bob Dylan in New “A Complete Unknown” Walking Tour by On Location Tours

, On Location Tours is now offering a movie site walking tour to allow viewers to step into the real-world locations of the film. Beginning on December 25th, those in New York will have the opportunity to take an immersive tour that honors both the history of the iconic musician as well as the new Searchlight Pictures feature.

takes place in 1961 New York City and follows the 19-year-old Minnesotan musician on his journey towards superstardom. Directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet, the new walking tour will take attendees through filming locations, all of which are historically accurate to Bob Dylan’s journey. The locations include Cafe Wha?, Caffe Reggio, Kettle of Fish, Gaslight Cafe, Bob Dylan’s Apartment at 161 West 4th Street, and Music Inn.

Throughout the walking tour of Greenwich Village’s unmatched music scene, attendees will be able to learn behind the scenes stories about the film and Bob Dylan’s early days in New York.

On Location Tours offers both Public and Private tours, with ticket prices running for: Public Tours: Child: $30 Adult $40 Private Tours: $65

Those embarking on the public tour will be able to choose a souvenir t-shirt or keychain as a part of the ticket price.

For private tours, the first 40 people to embark on this unforgettable tour will receive a limited edition moleskin notebook.

For tour times and tickets, visit On Location Tours official site here

