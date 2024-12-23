Get a Peek Behind-The-Scenes During Special Panel Focused on Searchlight’s “A Complete Unknown”

Perfect for the upcoming awards season, The Oscars have held a special panel as part of their “Academy Conversations” series, this time focused on the upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, A Complete Unknown.

What’s Happening:

The Oscars have shared a new video featuring a panel of those involved with the new Searchlight feature, A Complete Unknown .

. Part of their “Academy Conversations” series, this new video is a panel format that focuses on the new film, as well as the artistic and creative visions the producers conceived.

The video features: James Mangold (Director / Writer) Timothée Chalamet (Cast) Edward Norton (Cast) Elle Fanning (Cast) Monica Barbaro (Cast) Boyd Holbrook (Cast) Moderated by Stacey Wilson Hunt

You can check out the full video below.

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

A Complete Unknown is set to arrive in theaters everywhere on December 25th, and you can find out what we thought of the film in our review, here.