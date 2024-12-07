Two Tracks from “A Complete Unknown” Release Ahead of Film’s Premiere

The film hits theaters on Christmas Day.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Get a taste of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan with the release of two tracks from The Complete Unknown.

What’s Happening:

  • With only about two and half weeks out from the premier of A Complete Unknown, two tracks from the upcoming film have been released on streaming.
  • The film, which explores the life of Bob Dylan, will feature many of the musician's iconic songs covered by star Timothée Chalamet.
  • Over on Spotify (or whatever music streaming you use), check out the freshly released covers of “Girl From The North Country” featuring Monica Barbaro and “Like a Rolling Stone.”

  • A Complete Unknown will take viewers back to 1961, following the Minnesota-native’s journey to New York. Starting out as a nobody, Dylan will form deep connections with musicians in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village leading him to becoming a global music icon.
  • Spotlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown is set to hit theaters on December 25th.

Read More A Complete Unknown:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber