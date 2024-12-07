Two Tracks from “A Complete Unknown” Release Ahead of Film’s Premiere

Get a taste of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan with the release of two tracks from The Complete Unknown.

What’s Happening:

With only about two and half weeks out from the premier of A Complete Unknown

The film, which explores the life of Bob Dylan, will feature many of the musician's iconic songs covered by star Timothée Chalamet.

Over on Spotify

A Complete Unknown will take viewers back to 1961, following the Minnesota-native’s journey to New York. Starting out as a nobody, Dylan will form deep connections with musicians in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village leading him to becoming a global music icon.

will take viewers back to 1961, following the Minnesota-native’s journey to New York. Starting out as a nobody, Dylan will form deep connections with musicians in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village leading him to becoming a global music icon. Spotlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown is set to hit theaters on December 25th.

Read More A Complete Unknown: