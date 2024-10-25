Searchlight’s “A Complete Unknown” Pulls Back Curtain in New Featurette

The upcoming musical biopic is positioning itself as a major awards player.

A new featurette has been released for the upcoming Searchlight Pictures film A Complete Unknown.

What’s Happening:

Directed by James Mangold and starring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan, the new biopic follows Dylan’s humble beginnings and his meteoric rise into a folk music icon.

The featurette highlights the musical components of the film, ensuring that Chalamet’s transformation into Dylan meant having to play his own instruments and sing live when filming.

A Complete Unknown is being positioned as a major awards player for Searchlight, but according to Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast, it remains the last major awards season film that no one has seen (journalists or otherwise).

A Complete Unknown hits theaters on Christmas Day.

