“Alien: Romulus” Getting Limited Edition VHS Release

The fully functioning VHS tape honors 45 years the iconic "Alien" franchise.
Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez announced a limited edition VHS release of the film at a special Beyond Fest screening in Los Angeles.

  • During the Beyond Fest screening, Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez came on screen to announce the limited edition VHS set for release on December 3rd.
  • With artwork by renowned artist Matt Ferguson, the fully functioning VHS tape was created in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the legendary Alien franchise.

  • The screening was followed by a Q&A moderated by Jim Hemphill from Indiewire, that featured stars David Jonsson (Andy) and Isabela Merced (Kay), along with Shane Mahan, Matt Ferguson, and Lee Gilmore.

  • If you don’t still have a VHS player, then don’t worry – Alien: Romulus is now available on digital and will also be released on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD on December 3rd, with exclusive bonus features, including featurettes with filmmakers Fede Alvarez and Ridley Scott, behind the scenes content, and alternate and extended scenes.
  • Check out Mike’s review of Alien: Romulus to see where it stacked up in this iconic franchise.

