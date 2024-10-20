“Alien: Romulus” Getting Limited Edition VHS Release

Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez announced a limited edition VHS release of the film at a special Beyond Fest screening in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

During the Beyond Fest screening, Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez came on screen to announce the limited edition VHS set for release on December 3rd.

With artwork by renowned artist Matt Ferguson, the fully functioning VHS tape was created in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the legendary Alien franchise.

The screening was followed by a Q&A moderated by Jim Hemphill from Indiewire, that featured stars David Jonsson (Andy) and Isabela Merced (Kay), along with Shane Mahan, Matt Ferguson, and Lee Gilmore.

