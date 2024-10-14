New “Beatles ’64” Documentary Coming to Disney+ Focuses on The Beatles’ Electrifying Arrival in America

Newly remastered footage will showcase the beginning of Beatlemania in America.

Disney+ is continuing to expand its output of documentaries revolving around The Beatles with the announcement of Beatles ’64, an all-new documentary from producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi.

Beatles ‘64 will capture the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America, including never-before-seen footage of the band and the legions of young fans who helped fuel their ascendance.

The film gives a rare glimpse into when The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time.

The film will focus on The Beatles’ arrival in New York City on February 7th, 1964, when Beatlemania truly kicked off. And of course, their legendary debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show is also showcased.

While Beatles '64 will of course present the spectacle of their debut, it will also tell a more intimate behind the scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame.

will of course present the spectacle of their debut, it will also tell a more intimate behind the scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame. Featured in the film is rare footage filmed by pioneering documentarians Albert and David Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand.

The live performances from The Beatles’ first American concert at the Washington, DC Coliseum and their Ed Sullivan appearances were remixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin.

Newly filmed interviews with Paul and Ringo are also included in the documentary.

Beatles ‘64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning November 29th, 2024.

Seven Beatles Album Vinyl Re-releases:

Coinciding with the film’s Disney+ release, seven American Beatles albums have been analog cut for 180-gram audiophile vinyl from their original mono master tapes for global release on November 22nd by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

These seven albums are: Meet The Beatles! The Beatles’ Second Album A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track ) Something New; The Beatles’ Story (2LP) Beatles ’65 The Early Beatles

All seven albums are available now for preorder The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono, with six of the titles also available individually.