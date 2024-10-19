Event Recap: “Moana 2” Directors David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand Discuss Sequel at Animation Is Film Festival 2024

Today at the Animation Is Film Festival in Hollywood, California, Moana 2 directors David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand made a special appearance to discuss the making of the highly anticipated new sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Below is my recap of this hour-long event.

I arrived at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres today for the noon presentation of “Behind the Scenes: Moana 2,” which was moderated by friend of Laughing Place Drew Taylor from The Wrap. The participants from Walt Disney Animation Studios were David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand, who both served as directors on the film.

Derrick and Hand started off the show by talking about their history at Disney Animation, and how they both went to CalArts together before that. Previously they have worked on Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, Zootopia, Big Hero 6, and the first Moana movie, among other Disney films. Derrick mentioned that sharing his Samoan heritage through this new movie “is a true gift.” They also talked about how “animation is the most collaborative of all art forms,” citing the other talents who contributed to this project, including screenwriter and executive producer Jared Bush, writer/director Dana Ledoux Miller, producers Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, and composers Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i.

The also went through the main voice cast of Moana 2, which includes Auli’i Cravalho returning as Moana, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, and of course Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui. Also important to the production was the Oceanic Cultural Trust, which “set the gold standard for how we work with consultants on our films. They advise us in the making of our film throughout the project.” The filmmakers also interacted with the Polynesian Voyaging Society, which emphasizes the culture, science, and spirituality of wayfinding. “The trust that they have in us has fueled us,” said Derrick and Hand.

Next the duo paid tribute to animator Eric Goldberg, who returned to animation “Mini-Maui” for the sequel. “Bringing Maui’s tattoos back to life has been such a fun part of this project.” The story of Moana 2 involves Moana connecting people from Motunui to people from islands not yet discovered. “Moana knows that the ocean connects us– it doesn’t divide us.” The directors assured the audience at this event that Pua the pig is indeed going along on the voyage this time around, and then they showed a clip of the opening musical number, entitled “We’re Back.” At the beginning of the movie, Moana has found an artifact that proves there are people out there not from Motunui. The next clip introduced Moana’s sister Simea, played by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda. “Moana wants to share with her sister why connection is so important.”

Another clip showcased a ceremony in which Moana is honored as the new Wayfinder of her people, but a bolt of lightning interrupts the ceremony, pulling her into a vision. The story of the film then follows her quest to break the curse of the God of Storms, but first she needs to put together a crew. Here’s where we met several other new cast members, including Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, and Hualalai Chung as Moni. Moana gets a huge new canoe upgrade and the entire village sends her off with her crew into adventure. “The things that Moana thinks she knows are upended and challenged.”

The next clip highlighted a scene with Kakamora attacking our heroes alongside a giant monster clam. Afterward they acquire an unexpected new crew member– “the Moana of the Kakamora.” And this scene represents “only the beginning of the monumental hurdles” that Moana and her crew must overcome. The final clip shown during the presentation starred Maui as he goes up against another demigod called Matangi, voiced by Awhimai Fraser.

“In Moana 2 we will learn that when you are faced with challenges that go beyond you, your only choice is to go beyond them,” were Derrick and Hand’s final thoughts during the main part of their behind-the-scenes showcase. “Only by getting lost can you really discover who you are.”

Then once they had concluded their prepared speech, the two directors took questions from Drew Taylor and the audience. Subjects covered during this portion of the event included making Moana 2 at two different animation studios (in Vancouver and Burbank), the transition from the project being a Disney+ series to a theatrical film, and how producer Dana Ledoux Miller is currently working on both animated and live-action Moana movies. Taylor also asked about the cold-open to the movie, which we did not get to see today but features an Indiana Jones-like adventure as Moana tries to find evidence of other human civilizations. They also discussed finding the balance between “Adventureland”-type Disney movies and the Princess genre: “The first movie was a coming-of-age film,” noted Derrick. “It taught me that I can continue to choose who I am. I wanted to give that to Moana, and I wanted to challenge her. You’re never going to stop finding out who Moana is through this.” Lastly, the duo paid tribute to John Musker and Ron Clements, the Disney animation directors who helmed the first Moana film. “We absolutely wouldn’t be here today if not for them.”

Everyone in the audience for the “Behind the Scenes: Moana 2” presentation received a full-sized one-sheet poster for the movie, and the opportunity to have it autographed by David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand.

Moana 2 is set to arrive in theaters on Wednesday, November 27th.