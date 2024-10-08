Walt Disney Animation Studios Offers Up a Special Look at “Moana 2”

With its theatrical release set for next month, Disney has shared a new special look at Moana 2.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios have shared a new special look at the highly anticipated Moana 2 – essentially another full-blown trailer for the film.
- Set to a new song from the film, performed by Auli’i Cravalho as the titular character, the trailer offers up new looks at familiar and new characters, including a villainous storm approaching over the water.
- In the highly anticipated sequel, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced, after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.
- The voice cast also features returning stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.
- Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana’s ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana’s adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.
- The music for Moana 2 is written by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, alongside Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Moana 2 arrives exclusively in theaters on November 27th, 2024.