Walt Disney Animation Studios Offers Up a Special Look at “Moana 2”

With its theatrical release set for next month, Disney has shared a new special look at Moana 2.

Walt Disney Animation Studios have shared a new special look at the highly anticipated Moana 2 – essentially another full-blown trailer for the film.

– essentially another full-blown trailer for the film. Set to a new song from the film, performed by Auli’i Cravalho as the titular character, the trailer offers up new looks at familiar and new characters, including a villainous storm approaching over the water.